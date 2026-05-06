Telangana AEs seek revisions in Rythu DISCOM transfer norms

Hyderabad: Assistant Engineers’ associations in Telangana on Wednesday, May 6, sought protection of workers’ rights in the recruitment of Telangana’s Rythu Power Distribution Company Ltd (Rythu Discom).

The Telangana State Electrical Assistant Engineers Association (TSEAEA) and Telangana Electricity Assistant Engineers Association (TEAEA) have jointly submitted a representation to the Chairman and Managing Director of TGRPDCL, Musharraf Faruqui, asking him to review and amend some of the provisions in the recently released Appointment by Transfer guidelines.

The unions expressed serious concerns over the proposal to relax the existing ratio of 4:1 between Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Additional Assistant Engineers (AAEs) in Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) promotions, saying that it may have an adverse impact on the AE cadre structure, seniority and promotion opportunities.

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The unions have demanded that the AE: AAE ratio of 4:1 should be strictly implemented in ADE promotions, and a separate seniority list should be maintained for AE and AAE cadres.

They also said that the service period of AE and AAE should not be compared with each other in the inter-se seniority determination.

The unions also said that the current situation requires AEs to switch to the ADE position when joining TGRPDCL and asked the DISCOM to provide a special option where officers are allowed to continue at the AE level.

They also pointed out that due to administrative delays, the directly recruited Assistant Engineers of the 2022 batch are still being shown as probationers despite completing more than 3.5 years of service.

These officers must also be given an option to become an ADE or continue as an AE. Additionally, they appealed that even trainee Assistant Engineers should be given AE-level options.