Hyderabad: Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, has got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok in a private ceremony in Mumbai on August 13, 2025. The event was attended by close family and friends. Though the family has not made an official announcement, the news has already created a buzz on social media.

Age gap between Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok

Just like Sachin, who married Anjali despite a five-year age gap, Arjun too seems to be following in his father’s footsteps. Arjun was born on September 24, 1999, and is 25 years old. His fiancee, Saaniya Chandhok, was born on June 23, 1998, making her 26. This puts Saaniya a little over a year older than Arjun, a similarity many fans are pointing out between father and son.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Journey

Arjun started his cricket journey with Mumbai’s age-group teams and later played for India U-19 in 2018. After making his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021, he moved to Goa for more opportunities.

In his first-class debut in 2022, he scored a brilliant hundred, proving his all-rounder skills. In 2023, Arjun finally made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders. Known for his left-arm pace bowling, he continues to build his career while balancing personal milestones.