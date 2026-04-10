Islamabad: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has never been one to stay silent when the internet starts speculating and this time was no different. After a video from her birthday celebration went viral and sparked rumours about her being intoxicated, the star chose wit over outrage to address the chatter.

Instead of issuing a formal clarification, Saba took to Instagram with a subtle yet pointed response. Sharing another clip of her enjoying a music show, she wrote, “I am high on life, no drinks needed.” The caption, lighthearted on the surface, served as a firm dismissal of claims that she appeared drunk while dancing.

Saba Qamar’s controversial video

The controversy began after clips from Saba’s 42nd birthday party, held on April 5, flooded social media. In one particular video, the actress is seen dancing and seemingly stumbling slightly, something that quickly caught the attention of netizens.

Within hours, speculation took over. Some users questioned her state during the party, while others rushed to her defence, calling out the tendency to judge celebrities based on brief, out-of-context clips.

Celebrities and constant scrutiny

Saba’s response also touches on a larger issue – the intense scrutiny celebrities face, particularly when it comes to their personal lives. A few seconds of footage can often lead to widespread assumptions, overshadowing the context of joy and celebration.

By choosing humor over defensiveness, Saba reminded fans and critics alike that not every viral moment deserves a serious explanation.

Saba Qamar’s work front

Amid the noise, Saba Qamar continues to dominate professionally. She is currently drawing attention for her intriguing role as Jahan Aara in the drama Muamma. Prior to this, she impressed audiences with her performances in Pamaal and Case No. 9 in 2025.

With a career spanning over two decades, Saba remains one of Pakistan’s most respected and versatile actors.