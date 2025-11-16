Sabarimala opens for annual pilgrimage; devotees flock to hill temple

Pathanamthitta: Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened Sunday evening ahead of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which is expected to attract devotees from across the world.

The over two-month-long pilgrimage season begins on Monday, the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrichikam.

However, the sannidhanam (temple complex), trekking paths, and base camps saw a heavy rush on Sunday itself, as hundreds of pilgrims flocked to the hill shrine to offer prayers immediately after the temple opened.

The temple premises reverberated with chants of Ayyappa as current melshanthi (chief priest) Arunkumar Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of tantri (head priest) Mahesh Mohanaru, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, and devotees.

The installation ceremony of newly appointed melshanthis of the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples, E D Prasad and M G Manu, respectively, was also held on the occasion, TDB sources said.

To manage overcrowding, authorities have limited the daily number of pilgrims to 90,000-70,000 through the virtual queue system and 20,000 via spot booking.

During the season, the shrine will be open from 3 am to 11 pm, concluding with the rendition of ‘Harivarasanam’, a traditional lullaby to Lord Ayyappa.

Earlier in the day, the TDB said all arrangements were in place to welcome devotees.

Facilities include uninterrupted safe drinking water for pilgrims trekking several kilometres to reach the temple, resting benches, drinking water kiosks, and centres to distribute chukkuvellam (dried ginger water) and hot water, the sources said.

Hundreds of sanitation workers will be deployed for round-the-clock service in the temple and its premises during the season.

An array of toilets, including bio-toilets, has been installed in the Sannidhanam and along trekking paths. Multilingual information boards have also been placed to assist devotees arriving from various parts of the country.

Several emergency medical centres have been set up under the Health Department to address any health issues of pilgrims.

Strict directions through the virtual queue system are in place to regulate the number of daily visitors, authorities added.

The current pilgrimage season comes amid controversy over the loss of gold from the temple. Former bureaucrat K Jayakumar took charge as the new TDB president on Saturday.

“The Sabarimala pilgrimage should proceed smoothly without causing any difficulties for devotees. Any wrongdoing or illegal practices related to temple affairs must be addressed,” Jayakumar told reporters ahead of his trek to Sabarimala on Sunday.

However, a delay in the commencement of dolly services, due to fitness inspections by officials, reportedly caused difficulties for some physically challenged devotees.

Dolly services are provided at Sabarimala to transport pilgrims unable to trek to the shrine.