Sachin Pandit, man who shot at Owaisi’s car, claims to belong to BJP

The man responsible for shooting at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s car has been identified as Sachin Pandit. Pandit has claimed to be a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A quick perusal at social media shows Sachin’s affiliation to the BJP. While the details are yet to be verified, Sachin has put up a copy of his membership slip, in which he calls himself ‘Deshbhakt Sachin Hindu’ to proudly showcase his BJP association and further there are photos of Pandit with various leaders of the party as well.

The leaders in question include UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and MP Mahesh Sharma.

Now that it is confirmed that 'Sachin Hindu' who shot at Mr. @asadowaisi is BJP member, Also seen with many BJP politicians. Is UP govt planning to send Buldozer to his house? pic.twitter.com/A6JlDEN1kp — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 4, 2022

When questioned by the police, Sachin and the co-accused Shubham stated that they were angry at MP Owaisi and his brother, Telangana MLA Akbaruddin’s speeches which were “anti-Hindu” in nature.

During interrogation, they said that both of them were very angry with the statements of Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi. They watched videos of Owaisi’s speeches on Facebook and Twitter.

The police procured a pistol from the shooters and is currently in the process of verifying Sachin’s claims of being affiliated with a Hindu organization.