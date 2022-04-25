Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara to make Bollywood debut

Mumbai: Internet has an exciting update for the movie buffs who are waiting for to see fresh faces on big screens. Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is gearing up her Bollywood debut. Yes, you read that right! The newbie, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, is keen to join Bollywood and is taking acting lessons. Reportedly, she is also a part of various brand endorsements.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, a source close said, ” Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements. Sara has done her studies at London University in medicine. However the 24-year-old girl’s interested in making her career in the glamour world”.

“Sara who often maintains a low key profile might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She is extremely talented and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes,” the source added.

An official announcement from her is still awaited.

This is not for the first time that reports on Sara’s debut have went viral. Earlier too, it was speculated that Sara is joining the film industry with a film opposite Shahid Kapoor. However, Sachin had then shut down the rumour mills by stating that his daughter is enjoying academic pursuits.

