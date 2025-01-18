Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Major revelations by Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has recorded her statement with the Bandra Police, has made many revelations related to her husband Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, which took place in the wee hours of January 16.

In her statement, Kareena mentioned that she sent the children Taimur and Jehangir along with the housemaids to the 12th floor. When the attack happened Saif tried to protect them.

Thanks to Saif’s intervention, the attacker couldn’t reach their younger son Jahangir, who is fondly called as Jeh.

Kareena told the police that the attacker did not steal anything from the house and was very aggressive. He attacked Saif multiple times.

She added that she went to her sister Karisma’s house after the attack.

“After the attack, I was terrified, so Karisma took me to her house,” she had said.

Saif has been recuperating well after his surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and has been shifted to a suite. He was attacked at his home by an intruder, who reportedly climbed up a flight of stairs and sneaked into their Sharan Satguru building in the luxurious Bandra area of Mumbai.

The assailant also demanded Rs 1 crore, as per the house help, who was present at the scene, and also sustained injuries from the knife wielded by the intruder.

The actor is speculated to be discharged on January 21 if the documents are to be believed.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.