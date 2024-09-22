Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace built despite budget issues

Mumbai: Pataudi Palace is a beautiful mansion located in Haryana, India, and is currently owned by Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. More than just a home, it’s a symbol of royal heritage and family history. Built in 1935 by Saif’s grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan, the palace was constructed to impress his future father-in-law, as he wanted to marry Sajida Sultan, the Begum of Bhopal.

In a recent interview, Saif’s sister, Soha Ali Khan, shared that her grandfather ran out of money during the construction, which explains why some parts of the palace have cement floors instead of marble. Despite this, Pataudi Palace became a beloved family home and a symbol of love and effort.

A Palace with Many Roles

Over the years, the palace has not only served as a family home but also became a popular location for Bollywood films. Saif shared that his father once leased the palace to a hotel chain, but the family later regained control. Contrary to rumors, Saif clarified that he didn’t need to buy it back, as it was already his.

In addition to being used in films like Animal (2023), starring Ranbir Kapoor, the palace continues to be a retreat for Saif, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children.

Royalty in Modern Times

While Saif was born into royalty in 1970, India abolished royal titles the following year. Soha, who was born later, doesn’t see herself as royal in the traditional sense. However, maintaining Pataudi Palace still comes with responsibilities. Soha revealed that their mother, Sharmila Tagore, manages the estate’s finances, while Saif saves on upkeep by having the palace whitewashed instead of painted.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Pataudi Palace is more than just a grand structure. It represents the blending of royal history with the modern lives of the Khan family. From its origins as a royal residence to its role in Bollywood, the palace continues to hold significance both for the family and the public, symbolizing a unique mix of heritage and entertainment.