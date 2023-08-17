Saif’s kids can’t inherit his Rs. 5000 Cr property: Here’s why

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan is a well-known actor in Bollywood who is known for having a magnetic presence. His family has a long history of success. He was the tenth Nawab of Pataudi, succeeding his late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Among his acting accomplishments, Saif owns not one, but two opulent ancestral properties: the illustrious Pataudi Palace and an ancestral home in Bhopal.

Victory Despite Obstacles

Saif’s journey was not without difficulties; he openly discussed the difficulties of managing ancestral properties during his early days in Bollywood. Despite this, he is now enjoying a profoundly fulfilling phase of life alongside his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their precious children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. His ties extend to his elder children, Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who are about to embark on their own film careers.

The Mystery of Inheritance

Behind the glitz is a perplexing tale of inheritance, as Saif’s ancestral properties, worth a staggering Rs. 5000 crores, raise concerns about the legacy he can leave to his children. Surprisingly, the Enemy Dispute Act of 1968 prohibits the transfer of these assets, including the treasures of Pataudi Palace, to his children, reflecting the complexities of his family’s history.

Saif’s House of Pataudi, bound by this stringent act, transforms into a realm beyond inheritance, defying Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir’s desires. Although legal action is still an option, the complex saga dates back to his great-grandfather, Nawab Hamidullah Khan, who was unable to formally bestow his possessions.

While the legal quagmire may appear daunting, the story does not end here. Contention looms within the Pataudi family, hinting at a feud involving Pakistani descendants. In the midst of the complicated legalities, Saif’s ancestral treasures appear to be in jeopardy. However, as history has shown, the final chapter of this story may still contain surprises, and the legacy’s evolution is still a work in progress.