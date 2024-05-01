Salaar 2: Shooting to begin in Hyderabad, check release date

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas is gearing up for a series of high-budget movies slated to hit screens in 2024 and 2025, with ‘Salaar 2’ being one of the highly anticipated projects. The collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel commenced with ‘Salaar: Part One,’ which debuted in December 2023 and garnered decent box office success worldwide. Since then, discussions about the shooting details of ‘Salaar 2’ have been rife.

The latest update unveils significant developments in the filming schedule and expected release date of the movie.

‘Salaar 2’ is all set to commence its shooting by the end of May, initiating with a 10-day schedule at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, as reported by Pinkvilla. A source revealed, “The journey takes off with Prabhas and Prithviraj joining in for a 10-day schedule in Hyderabad.”

Regarding shooting locations, director Prashanth Neel plans to film ‘Salaar 2’ in Hyderabad and the outskirts of Bangalore, as per a news portal.

The eagerly awaited sequel, ‘Salaar 2,’ targets a theatrical release in December 2025, coinciding with the two-year anniversary of the original film. Hombale Films, the production house behind the project, aims to bring forth a captivating cinematic experience for audiences.

Alongside the core cast, the sequel will introduce new actors from diverse industries. “The casting for Salaar 2 is underway. Get ready to be surprised by some of the inclusions,” the source concluded.