Salar Jung Museum to offer summer course on Yoga, Art of Living etc from May 6

Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum is organizing a “Summer Art Camp” for children from May 14 to 28 as one of its regular educational activities.

According to a press release from the SJM, applications for the camp will be available at the reception counter from April 28 to May 5. Final list of selected candidates will be put up on May 6. Students between the age group of 8 to 15 years are eligible to attend the camp.

The release said that the students will be categorized according to their age as juniors (8-11 years) and seniors (12-15 years). The following will be taught during the camp: Yoga and Art of Living; Lectures on Indian arts and heritage; drawing and painting; arts and craft; clay models and pottery making.

Candidate’s who have not participated for the last two years will be given preference. The fee of the camp is Rs. 1000 per candidate.

The last date for submission of the application is May 5. For further information Ramani Kumari can be contacted on phone number 9666964379. The final list will be displayed at SJM on May 6.