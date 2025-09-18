Salary cut error sparks protest by 200 TMREIS teachers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nearly 200 teachers staged a protest on Thursday, September 18, outside the head office of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) in Nampally, on Thursday, September 18, alleging a sudden cut in their salaries.

According to the protesting teachers, they were not given any prior notice regarding it, sparking widespread anger and frustration among them.

“We dedicate ourselves to teaching and guiding students, but this is unfair and unacceptable. Many of us are struggling to manage household expenses because of this decision,” a protesting teacher said.

On information, a senior official came and assured them that the correct salaries would be disbursed on time. “We found an error which will be rectified soon. I have also spoken to the finance secretary. You will receive your correct salaries within one or two days,” the official said.

The official added that he came to know about the error the previous night and spoke to the concerned officials regarding the matter. “I urge you all to have patience. All your problems will be solved,” he said.