Sale of Rs 4k laptops leads to chaotic stampede in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An electronics store in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar triggered a stampede on Sunday, December 28, after advertising laptops for just Rs 4,000 for a limited time, leading to chaos in the queues.

According to local media, the lines of people stretched all the way to the main road. As impatience grew, the situation soon turned chaotic, eventually prompting police intervention.

Videos of the incident going viral on social media show people climbing on top of each other as the police attempt to bring the situation under control. All this unfolded in pursuit of a laptop sale that many likely missed, as the deal reportedly applied only to the first ten to fifteen customers.

The organizers, unprepared for such a massive turnout, failed to put adequate security measures in place, leading to an uncontrolled crowd. Women and elderly people standing in the queue struggled to breathe as the crowd swelled. When the situation spiralled out of control, locals alerted the police.

Upon arrival, the police found it difficult to manage the crowd and temporarily shut the shop as a precautionary measure. They also warned the organizers against putting people at risk in pursuit of large profits.