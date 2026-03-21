Salim Khan makes first public appearance with Salman after hospitalisation

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan on Saturday made his first public appearance after a recent hospitalisation as he joined son Salman Khan in greeting fans gathered outside their Galaxy Apartments here on the occasion of Eid.

The father-son duo, accompanied by Arbaaz, Sohail Khan and his wife Sushila Charak, sisters Alvira and Arpita Khan Sharma, and other family members, waved at the large crowd assembled outside the Mumbai residence.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Salman wrote: “Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you.”

Salim Khan was seen sitting in a wheelchair, but his appearance elated fans who had waited to catch a glimpse of him following his discharge from the hospital.

The 90-year-old, one-half of the celebrated Salim-Javed writing duo, had been admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17 and was put on ventilator support as a safeguard before being discharged successfully four weeks later.

Salman continued his annual Eid tradition of greeting fans from his balcony, waving and blowing flying kisses from behind bulletproof glass installed following a past firing incident outside the building.

Arpita’s children were also present with Salman seen interacting warmly with them during the celebrations.