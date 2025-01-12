Salman jokes about Raveena’s weight in throwback Bigg Boss moment

Mumbai: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 was a nostalgic treat as Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon reunited on stage. Joined by Raveena’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, the stars came to promote the newcomers’ debut film, Azaad, releasing on January 17, 2025.

During the show, old photos of Salman and Raveena from their film Patthar Ke Phool (1991) were displayed, bringing back fun memories. One picture showed Salman carrying Raveena on his back. Laughing, Raveena recalled Salman teasing her about her weight, saying, “Tumhara wazan kitna hai? (What’s your weight?).” She added, “I was really fat back then!”

Salman kept the mood light with his jokes, introducing Raveena as Rasha’s “elder sister.” The two stars also danced to their hit songs like Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai and Jeene Ke Hain 4 Din, charming the audience with their energy.

Raveena reflected on her bond with Salman, saying they used to argue during their younger days but now share a close friendship. “He’s someone you can count on in tough times,” she said.

Aaman and Rasha’s film Azaad is highly anticipated, with Salman wishing them success on their journey into Bollywood. The episode also saw the eviction of contestant Shrutika Arjun after a live audience vote.

With Bigg Boss 18 nearing its finale on January 19, this episode was a perfect mix of fun, nostalgia, and excitement!