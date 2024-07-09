Salman Khan adds glitz to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony at Antilia

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan joined a glittering array of guests at the ‘Haldi ceremony’ of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held at Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.

The ceremony on Monday marked the upcoming nuptials of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son with businessman Viren Merchant’s daughter. Yesterday’s lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities.

Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pajamas, arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple.

His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, the delighted uncle and aunt of Anant Ambani, were seen in high spirits throughout the festivities.

The couple, visibly joyous, left the venue late at night, adorned in turmeric paste and marigold petals, posing happily for the gathered paparazzi.

A day ago, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony.

Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities.

Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.