Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently gearing up for one of his most awaited films, Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead and is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, reports suggest that the actor is already planning a packed lineup of upcoming projects.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

According to the latest buzz, Salman Khan is likely to collaborate with several prominent filmmakers and producers from the Telugu film industry. One of the projects reportedly involves a film directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Popular south Indian actress Nayanthara is said to be locked as the female lead for this film. The project is expected to go on floors around mid-April.

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In addition, Salman Khan is also said to have signed another film with the celebrated director duo Raj & DK. The action-packed entertainer will reportedly be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu expected to play the female lead.

As per industry sources, the Raj & DK project is said to revolve around a superhero who wishes to retire from saving the world after growing tired of repeating the same mission. However, circumstances continue to pull him back into action, leading him into a larger conflict. The film is expected to blend superhero elements with comedy, creating a high-concept entertainer.

If everything goes as planned, the makers will reportedly present the complete script to Salman Khan in April 2026. Should the actor give his final approval, the film could begin production around November 2026. The project is said to be backed by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Reel Life Entertainment, with an official announcement likely around Eid.

With these exciting collaborations in the pipeline, Salman Khan’s upcoming lineup has already created major buzz among fans, especially with the possibility of fresh on-screen pairings with leading actresses from the South Indian film industry.