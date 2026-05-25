Salman Khan deactivates Instagram account, fans shocked

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left fans confused on Monday after his official Instagram account suddenly became unavailable for a short period. Many users who searched for his profile could not find it and started wondering whether the account had been hacked, deleted, or deactivated.

Soon after screenshots began circulating online, social media was filled with reactions from worried fans.

Why Did Salman Khan’s Instagram Disappear?

At the moment, there is no official statement from Salman Khan or his team explaining what exactly happened.

For some users, Instagram reportedly showed messages like “User not found” or “Sorry, this page isn’t available,” while others could only see his display picture without follower details. This created speculation that the actor may have temporarily deactivated the account or experienced a technical issue.

The timing of the incident also attracted attention because it happened just days after Salman openly reacted against paparazzi behaviour outside a hospital.

Salman Khan’s Instagram Is Back Again

After remaining unavailable for a brief period, Salman Khan’s Instagram account became visible again.

As of now, there is no confirmation on whether it was a temporary glitch, a short deactivation, or any account-related issue. There is also no evidence confirming a hacking attempt.

#SalmanKhan's account on Instagram now back to normal, it was a temporarily glitch in Meta servers.@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/CCos8nz4zf — It’s Raj..!✨ (@TheLoyalSKFan) May 25, 2026

Since the account returned within a short time, many fans believe it may simply have been a technical problem.

Salman Khan Reacted To Paparazzi

A few days before the Instagram incident, Salman Khan was seen outside a hospital in Mumbai where photographers reportedly followed him and tried capturing pictures.

The actor appeared upset and requested photographers to maintain silence and respect privacy inside hospital premises.

Later, Salman posted emotional messages on Instagram and criticised people for turning difficult personal moments into content. His posts quickly became a talking point among fans and entertainment circles.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently associated with Maatrubhumi and another upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally, which also stars Nayanthara.