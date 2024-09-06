Salman Khan flaunts luxury Rolex watch at BB 18 sets, check price

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s passion for luxury watches is well-known, reflecting his love for timeless elegance and sophisticated style. Over the years, the actor has been seen sporting an enviable collection of high-end timepieces.

He gave fans another glimpse of his impeccable taste. The actor, was spotted at the Bigg Boss 18 sets in Mumbai on Thursday. Dressed in a dashing black suit, Salman was there to shoot the first promo for the highly anticipated show.

While Salman Khan looked as stylish and charming as ever, it was his watch that truly caught everyone’s attention. The Sultan star was seen wearing a Rolex Daytona “Rainbow,” a meticulously crafted timepiece made from 18k Everose gold. It is valued at approximately Rs 4 crore. This stunning watch is just one of the many luxury pieces in Salman’s collection.

In addition to the Rolex Daytona, Salman also owns other exquisite watches, including a Rolex Day-Date 36 with a turquoise dial worth Rs 46.8 lakh, and a Rolex Sky-Dweller Meteorite, valued at Rs 2.9 crore.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently working on his next film, Sikandar. The crew is shooting in Hyderabad on a 45-day schedule. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman, along with Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar. Salman and Rashmika participated in special workshops to prepare for their roles before shooting began.

Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is already generating significant buzz among fans.