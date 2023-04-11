Salman Khan gets another death threat, Mumbai Police begins probe

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received another death threat call, Mumbai Police said on Tuesday, weeks after a man was taken into custody for sending a threat email to the Dabangg actor.

Police said that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10. The caller who identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan said he was a Gau rakshak (Cow-Vigilante). The caller threatened to eliminate Salman Khan on April 30.

Mumbai Police said that further investigation is underway.

Previously, one person identified as Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district was arrested on March 26 for sending an e-mail threat to Salman Khan and handed over to Mumbai Police.

A case was registered at Bandra police station. The accused had allegedly sent a threat mail to Salman Khan stating that the actor will “end up like Sidhu Moose Wala.”

“In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team and Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district,” Luni Police Station Officer, Jodhpur Ishwar Chand Pareek had told ANI earlier.

Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra State government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Mumbai Police have also booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

Meanwhile, the actor has begun promotions of his upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and participated in its trailer launch event held in Mumbai on April 10.