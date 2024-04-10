Salman Khan joins B Praak as he sings at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash

Jamnagar: The celebration for Anant Ambani’s birthday is in full swing, and the city of Jamnagar saw the presence of Bollywood luminaries such as superstar Salman Khan, Shikhar Pahariya, Meezaan Jafri, B Praak, among others.

Ace singer B Praak shared a captivating video giving a glimpse of the celebration. In the video, the musician can be seen performing with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor on the song ‘Saari Duniya Jala Denge’ from the movie ‘Animal’.

Their performance surely added an extra sparkle to the celebration.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “It was Pure Blessings To Perform For You On Your Birthday #anantambani Sir God Bless You You Are Gem Of A Person And @beingsalmankhan sir Thanks For Having Me And Treating Me Like a Family Always #jamnagar”

Earlier Khan also attended the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

He was among those who performed at a special event hosted during the grand pre-wedding celebrations for employees of the extended ‘Reliance Parivaar’ at the Reliance Township in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city.

Celebs and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities.

Among the guest list were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar.

Talking about Salman Khan’s work front, his action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ performed well at the box office.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Salman Khan is all set to join forces with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming film ‘The Bull’.

However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.