Salman Khan likely to star in real-life war drama: Report

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He has given many hit movies and has millions of fans. His last film, Sikandar, showed him as a brave and honest man. Even though the film got mixed reviews, fans are very excited to know about his next movie. Now, there are strong rumours about a new project that sounds very different from his usual roles.

Based on Real Indian Soldiers

The movie is said to be based on the book India’s Most Fearless 3, written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The book tells real stories of brave Indian soldiers. One chapter talks about the Galwan Valley clash that happened in 2020 between Indian and Chinese soldiers. This story touched Salman, and he is now thinking about playing a soldier in the film.

Salman may work with director Apoorva Lakhia, who made Shootout at Lokhandwala. The two were introduced by producer Jordy Patel. Apoorva had already bought the rights to the book and shared the idea with Salman. Salman really liked the story and is thinking about doing the role of an army officer.

“Salman is excited by the thought of playing an army officer in a film set against the backdrop of the Galwan Valley battle of 2020. He is seriously considering this as a follow up to Sikandar and if all goes well, the film will go on floors in 2nd half of 2025,” the source added.

A Fresh Start After Sikandar

After Sikandar, Salman wants to try something new. He does not want to repeat the same kind of films. Even though famous directors like Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar gave him offers, he is more interested in this new war film. If things go as planned, the film will start shooting in the second half of 2025, and it will also star four other actors.

This movie may show a new and serious side of Salman Khan. It is a story full of courage and respect for Indian soldiers. Fans hope this film will be a big hit and a nice tribute to the Indian Army.