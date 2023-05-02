Salman Khan on Aishwarya Rai’s abuse claims: ‘If I hit her…’

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s tumultuous relationship is still a topic of interest among many Bollywood fans, even though the two parted ways on a sour note. The actors began dating in the late 1990s but their relationship ended in the early 2000s after Aishwarya accused Salman of physical abuse. Over the years, both Salman and Aishwarya have been asked about the break-up and recently, an old video has resurfaced where Salman can be seen reacting to Aishwarya’s allegations.

In the video, the interviewer asked Salman Khan whether he had hit Aishwarya physically or not? Bhaijaan replied that Aishwarya’s ‘abuse claims’ are false. He is seen saying in the video, ‘If I hit her, she wouldn’t survive.’

He can be seen saying in the interview, “Now, the woman has said that I have, what to say.” When the reporter asked Salman if he did not want to get into that, the actor responded, “A journalist, who asked me this a long time ago and I just banged the table and he got startled if the table really broke.”

“I said, ‘Now if I hit somebody, it’s obviously going to be a fight. I’m going to be angry. Forget whack, I’m going to give her my best shot. I don’t think she’ll survive it. So no, it’s not true and I don’t know for what reason that was said,” the clip quotes Salman as saying.

The duo started dating each other during their 1998 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The relationship between the two ended in 2002.

After the break-up, Aishwarya poured her heart out. She told the Bombay Times at that time, “I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases, and in turn, I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical, and emotional), infidelity, and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him.”