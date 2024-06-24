Salman Khan, Rajinikanth to share screen for first time: Report

Mumbai: After the reports of Atlee’s planned movie with Allu Arjun being shelved went viral recently, all the attention turned towards to the former’s next project. The star director is set to collaborate with Salman Khan for his next Bollywood film. Excitingly, superstar Rajinikanth is also expected to join the cast.

Yes, you read that right! If a latest report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, one of the biggest collaborations of Indian cinema is on cards.

According to the news portal, Atlee has been in discussions with Salman Khan for the past two years, aiming to make this film a significant milestone. The film will be produced by Sun Pictures, a leading production house that shares a close relationship with Rajinikanth.

A meeting involving Atlee, Rajinikanth, and Salman Khan is scheduled for next month to finalize details. Production of the film is expected to start by the end of 2024. More information, including the lead female star, is likely to be revealed soon.