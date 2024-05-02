Salman Khan returns from London, leaves airport with beefed up security

Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 2nd May 2024 10:28 am IST
Salman Khan returns from London, leaves airport with beefed up security
Actor Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to Mumbai after his trip from London amid tight security.

Salman was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, where he was seen being escorted out with his bodyguard Shera and several other security members.

The ‘Dabangg’ star, dressed in a dark-hued jacket and a baseball cap, headed straight to his car.

The shutterbugs could be heard calling out his name as his car made its way out of the airport, followed by another car full of security personnel.

During his time in London, a picture of Salman posing with a UK MP from Brent North constituency, Barry Gardiner, at the Wembley Stadium circulated on social media.

This return comes just a few weeks after a firing incident occurred outside his home in Bandra.

On May 1, it was reported that one of the prime accused in the firing at the star’s home, Anuj Thapan, died after an alleged suicide attempt in a Mumbai Police lockup.

