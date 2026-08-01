Salman Khan Sanjay Dutt reunion: Rare post hits 2.4M likes

Salman Khan Sanjay Dutt reunion: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Instagram game has been grabbing as much attention as his films lately. Over the past few months, Bhaijaan has surprised fans with witty captions, heartfelt messages and rare personal glimpses into his life.

His latest post, dedicated to his longtime friend Sanjay Dutt, is no exception. Shared in the early hours of Saturday, the emotional tribute quickly went viral, amassing over 2.4 million likes within just a few hours and leaving fans praising the duo’s enduring bond.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared two heartwarming pictures of himself embracing Sanjay Dutt. The first photograph shows the two actors sharing a warm hug, seemingly at Sanjay Dutt’s residence, while the second captures the same moment from another angle, with Sanjay Dutt more prominently in focus.

Accompanying the pictures was a deeply emotional caption that reflected Salman’s affection and respect for the veteran actor. He wrote, “Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba.”

The heartfelt message resonated strongly with fans, who flooded the comments section with love, calling the friendship between the two stars one of Bollywood’s most genuine and long-lasting.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt movies

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared a close friendship for decades, both on and off screen. Their camaraderie has translated into memorable performances in films such as Saajan (1991), which also starred Madhuri Dixit, and Chal Mere Bhai (2000), featuring Karisma Kapoor. Both films remain fan favourites and continue to be remembered for the chemistry the two actors shared.

With one emotional Instagram post, Salman once again proved why his social media updates have become must-watch moments for fans. Whether it’s his humorous captions or heartfelt tributes, Bhaijaan’s posts continue to dominate conversations online almost instantly.