Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’ back on cards?

Mumbai: Fans’ hopes for the revival of the shelved project ‘Inshallah’ received a boost as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali put aside past differences with a heartening reunion last night. The film, which was reportedly shelved in 2019 due to creative differences, left many disappointed, leading to speculations of strained relations between Bhansali and Salman.

However, recent events suggest that the duo has buried the feud, as Salman Khan made a striking appearance at Bhansali’s Heeramandi premiere in Mumbai. Dressed impeccably in a black shirt and vibrantly printed pants, Salman greeted the paparazzi with his trademark smile, signalling a possible reconciliation.

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani captured Salman’s arrival at the event, igniting excitement among fans.

Adding fuel to the fire, Alia Bhatt, who was initially rumoured to star opposite Salman in ‘Inshallah,’ also graced the premiere, fueling speculations of the project’s revival with the original cast intact.

#EXCLUSIVE : Megastar Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali have come together again after working out the distance between them & both of them may soon start shooting for a #New Film or #Inshallah with Alia Bhatt.😍💯✅🔥#SalmanKhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali #AliaBhatt #Heeramandi pic.twitter.com/VJUBnLmMHH — SalmanKhanFC-Rajasthan (@SalmanKhanFCRaj) April 25, 2024

Will Salman Khan romance Alia Bhatt in the revived project? Only time will reveal the truth.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next venture, ‘Sikandar,’ slated to commence filming in May amidst heightened security measures following a recent security breach outside his residence.