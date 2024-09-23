Salman Khan says returning with ‘Bigg Boss 18’ is like coming home to grand legacy

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is set to return as the host of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ for its 18th season, has called it a homecoming.

On Sunday, the makers of the show unveiled a new promo showing Salman in a dapper avatar.

The promo packs a mysterious twist, and Salman vouches that Bigg Boss will have insight into the contestants’ futures, which will leave contestants racing against the clock.

Talking about the show, Salman Khan said in a statement, “Returning to ‘Bigg Boss’ for its 18th season feels like coming home to a grand legacy we’ve built together over the years. Each season, we rewrite the definition of entertainment, and this year is no exception. With the theme ‘Time ka Tandav’. Bigg Boss isn’t just keeping an eye on the present — he’s peeking into the future of the housemates.”

He further mentioned, “Get ready for a thrilling journey as our housemates race against the clock, with every decision rippling through the past, present, and future. Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walon ka kal, and trust me, you won’t want to miss a single moment.”

Comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui won the previous season of the reality show which aired on Colors TV and JioCinema. The grand finale was broadcast on January 28, 2024, and Munawar beat Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettety, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar to take home the trophy, a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, and a Hyundai Creta.

During the 17th season, a new segment, ‘Just Chill with Arbaaz & Sohail’, aired on Sunday hosted by Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, the brothers of Salman.

Like the segment Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman from Season 16 of the show, in this segment, the hosts interacted with the contestants on the events that have transpired in the particular week.

‘Bigg Boss 18’ is set to premiere on October 6 at 9 p.m. only on Colors.