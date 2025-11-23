Salman Khan schools Amaal Mallik in fiery Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 viewers are used to Salman Khan warning contestants or correcting them. However, this Weekend Ka Vaar took an unexpected turn when Salman sharply addressed Amaal Mallik. The moment began as a normal task in which housemates had to choose who would be a sore loser if they lost the trophy. While most contestants took Shehbaz Badesha’s name, Pranit More chose Amaal and explained that Amaal often said Salman would take his class, as if he felt proud of it.

Salman reacted strongly and said that the real lesson for Amaal would begin once he steps outside the house. He added that ignoring someone is sometimes the biggest class. This statement went viral, especially because fans earlier believed Salman was lenient toward Amaal.

Why Amaal Was Reprimanded

Throughout the episode, Salman pointed out several issues in Amaal’s game. He accused him of speaking behind strong contestants instead of confronting them. He also reminded him of calling Bigg Boss unfair and raising his voice in front of Rohit Shetty. Salman said Amaal’s behaviour towards Malti Chahar had been rude, and that he often bullied her during discussions.

Shehbaz and Other Conflicts

Shehbaz was also scolded for comments about Malti and for being overly involved in Amaal’s fights. Salman called him a chamcha and asked him to reconsider his behaviour. The episode further highlighted Tanya and Ashnoor’s growing tension and Malti’s past conflicts.

Ekta Kapoor Selects Tanya and Amaal for a New Show

Producer Ekta Kapoor appeared on the episode and surprised everyone by offering Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik roles in her upcoming TV project. Tanya became emotional, while Salman teased her by asking how she would play a poor girl.

This Weekend Ka Vaar delivered drama, corrections, and new opportunities as Bigg Boss 19 moves toward its finale.