Salman Khan shares his “peaceful” look, check it out

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is an active social media user. From posting his random pictures to sharing his film’s promotional assets, the actor knows best how to bring smiles to the faces of his fans and followers.

On Friday night, Salman gave a glimpse of his “peaceful” look.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a picture in which he is seen smirking. Dressed in a black T-shirt, Salman looked adorable in his latest Insta post.

“Peaceful,” he captioned the post.

As soon as Salman shared the image, fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on him.

“We find peace watching you. yes you are peaceful,” a social media user commented.

“Salman bhai you are so handsome,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ opposite actor Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. The trailer of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will be out on April 10, 2023.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, “Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?” Salman replies, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don’t have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)” as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar are also a part of the film.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty.

Salman is also all set to host Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maniesh Paul.