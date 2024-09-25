Salman Khan shares jaw-dropping workout picture for his next ‘Sikandar’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan took to his social media platform and shared his first workout glimpse as he prepares for his upcoming action-packed thriller ‘Sikandar’.

The ‘Tere Naam’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of the set as he was seen indulged in a seated cable row exercise.

Salman Khan shows off his amazing physique in the picture. There are high hopes for “Sikandar” because the actor’s exercise regimen matches the intensity of his performances. People are excited to see what this partnership will bring to the screen and are starting to become excited for next year’s Eid.

The glimpse shared by Salman sets a clear example that fans will be delighted with something extra-ordinary this time as their ‘Bhaijaan’ has completely geared himself up for his next big release.

‘Sikandar’ is helmed by ‘Ghajini’ fame director AR Murugadoss. The film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

The film also marks the first grand collaboration of Salman with Rashmika, Kajal and director AR Murugadoss and the second collaboration between Salman Khan and renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster ‘Kick’.

It has also been reported that Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi has also been finalized for the film and the official announcement will happen soon.

The ‘Garv’ actor was last seen in the 2023 action-comedy “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ helmed by ‘Housefull 4’ fame director Farhad Samji. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Asif Sheikh and late actor Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The film was bankrolled by Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

As per reports, Salman Khan will also make a special cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Baby John’ helmed by director Kalees. The film will also feature ‘Dasara’ fame actress Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.