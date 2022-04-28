Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill’s first movie details out, check here

Mumbai: Internet is buzzing with an exciting news for all the Shehnaazians out there! Wondering what it is? Well, if the latest reports are to believed Bigg Boss diva and telly world’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s much-anticipated upcoming movie ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

A report in India Today says Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the Farhad Samji’s directorial. More details about her character and an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

(Image Source: Twitter)

If the reports turn out to be true, then the movie is surely going to be a big treat for all Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill fans who have been eagerly waiting to see them together on big screens. For the unversed, Salman Khan shares a great bond with Shehnaaz Gill ever since Bigg Boss 13 days.

Salman’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and confirmed the same on Wednesday. In an official statement, the actor expressed his excitement about being a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the female lead and the movie is set to go on floors soon.