Salman Khan steps down as Bigg Boss host, ‘Nahi hoga mujhse’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been the face of Bigg Boss since Season 4 in 2010, has hinted at stepping down as the host of the reality show. Over the years, Salman’s charm, humor, and ability to handle high-pressure situations on stage have made him an irreplaceable part of the show. His presence during the weekend episodes, where he mentors, advises, and sometimes schools contestants, has become a major highlight for viewers.

During the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 on January 19, Salman shared his thoughts on hosting the show, leaving fans emotional. He said, “Meine 15-16 season host kar chuke hain…agle season nahi hoga mujhse (I have hosted 15-16 seasons of the show, but I can’t host the next season).” He further added, “I am so happy that today is the last day on stage. I am waiting to lift my hands and get done.”

Salman’s statement has gone viral on the internet, with fans expressing their disappointment at the possibility of him not returning as the host. Many believe his magical charisma and relatable approach have been key factors in Bigg Boss’s massive success.

While his comments suggest he might bid farewell to the show, it remains to be seen whether the makers will convince him to return for the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT 4, which is expected to premiere in June or July. Fans are hopeful that “Bhaijaan” will reconsider his decision and continue to entertain millions with his impeccable hosting skills.