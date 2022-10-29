Salman Khan tells Katrina Kaif he would spy on Vicky Kaushal as a ghost

Katrina will be seen on the sets of Colors show 'Bigg Boss 16' to promote her upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot'

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 29th October 2022 4:48 pm IST
Salman Khan tells Katrina Kaif he would spy on Vicky Kaushal as a ghost
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that he would spy on actor Vicky Kaushal as a ghost as Katrina Kaif blushed hearing his name.

Katrina, who will be seen on the sets of Colors show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ to promote her upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’, asked the ‘Dabangg’ star “if he got a chance to become a ghost, who would he spy on.”

To which Salman replied saying: “There is a guy named Vicky Kaushal, him.”

MS Education Academy

A shy Katrina questioned Salman as to why Vicky?

In a funny manner, the superstar replied: “He’s loving, caring, daring and when I talk about him, you blush.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, and is set to be released on November 4, 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button