Salman Khan to make OTT debut soon, signs web series

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has created many records at the box office past three decades of his career, is all set to make his OTT debut now. As the actor enjoys a huge fan following, his fans are excited and eagerly waiting to see the Bhaijaan in action on OTT platforms.

According to multiple reports, Salman Khan will be making a debut with a homegrown OTT platform in an action film soon. BollywoodLife quoting a source in a report said that Bhaijaan loves the OTT web series concept. Reports reads, “Salman loves this OTT web series concept, and he has zeroed in on one action-based web series that will show all the swag of the superstar. While till now everything is on a very initial stage and the makers are keeping everything under wraps.”

The report further said that Salman Khan has given the nod to his director and preparations for pre-production have begun. Currently, the actor is focusing on Tiger 3 and after that, he will be seen in Pathaan vs. Tiger too. It is reported that after these two projects, Bhaijaan will be seen in an OTT project.

