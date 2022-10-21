Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs who broke their engagements

Mumbai: From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, we have seen so many celebrities getting engaged and marrying their better-halves. Every time such news about celeb comes to the forefront, fans get excited. However, not every engagement in the entertainment industry has led to a wedding. From Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor to Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Reddy, there have been many stars who called off their relationship after having intimate or star-studded engagements.

Sajid Khan – Gauahar Khan

One of the most trending names on Twitter, Sajid Khan was engaged to Gauahar Khan after dating her for 4 years. In a viral video that is now circulating online, Sajid confessed that it was actually his loose character that led to the failure of their relationship.

Akshay Kumar – Raveena Tandon

The ‘tip-tip barsa pani’ couple Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were madly in love which led to them getting engaged in presence of their family and close friends. The reason for the breakup was never revealed to their fans but there were rumors that Akshay wanted to give his career priority over getting married.

Rashmika Mandanna – Rakshit Reddy

Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna and Kanada actor – director Rakshit Shetty, both were working on a movie where they fell in love and got engaged soon after the shooting. The reason for calling off the engagement was not known and fans blamed Rashmika for it. Later, the Kirik party actor took to his Instagram to clarify where he wrote, “You all have formed opinions about Rashmika. I don’t blame any of you because that’s how it is projected. I have known Rashmika for more than two years and I have known her better than any of you. There are many factors that are acting here. Please stop judging her. Please let her be in peace.”

Salman Khan – Sangeeta Bijlani

Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman khan was also engaged. Yes! He was all set to get married to his former lady love Sangeeta Bijlani. As per the reports, Salman was not sure about getting married too soon so he called it off, leaving his fans upset.

Another such relationship everyone almost forgot about is of Abhishek Bachchan and Karishma Kapoor. They were engaged and were the hottest couple at that time, but it is said that Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan did not approve of their relationship which led their break-up.