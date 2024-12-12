‘Salman Khan took care of me when I was sick’: Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the stupendous success of her recently released film Pushpa 2: The Rule. She is also in the news for her upcoming project Sikandar alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film, slated for release during Eid 2025, has generated immense buzz among fans who are eager to see the popular actress paired with one of the biggest stars in the country.

Amid the excitement surrounding the film, Rashmika shared some heartwarming experiences from the Sikandar sets. Speaking about working with Salman Khan, she described the opportunity as a “dream come true” and praised his humility and grounded nature. The actress revealed that Salman’s persona exceeded her expectations, especially when she was unwell during a shoot.

Recounting the incident, Rashmika told Indian Today, “He’s such a special person and so down-to-earth. I was not well on set when we were shooting. The moment he found out about it, he asked me if I was okay and told the crew to get me healthy food, warm water, and everything.”

“He really takes care of you and makes you feel special. I mean, he’s one of the biggest stars in the country, but he’s so humble and down-to-earth,” the actress said.

Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, marks a significant collaboration between Rashmika and Salman, and the chemistry between the two has already sparked tremendous anticipation. The duo recently filmed some important scenes at the luxurious Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.