Mumbai: Salman Khan and luxury have always gone hand in hand. While the superstar continues to live in his iconic 1BHK Bandra apartment, his fashion and lifestyle choices reflect nothing short of opulence. From high-end watches to bulletproof luxury cars, Salman never shies away from splurging and his latest appearance proves it once again.

At the Variety India Magazine Launch Event in Mumbai, Salman Khan made a stylish “swag wali entry” that instantly grabbed attention. Dressed in a black T-shirt paired with a premium Brioni leather jacket, the actor turned heads not just for his presence but also for the staggering price of his outfit.

According to buzz, Salman Khan’s jacket is priced at over Rs 62 lakh. Yes, you read that right. The jacket alone costs as much as a luxury SUV. For comparison, the Toyota Fortuner in India is priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 62 lakh, depending on the variant, as per automobile websites.

A video of Salman from the event has been widely shared on social media, with fans reacting in shock and admiration over the jaw-dropping price tag of his jacket.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 India-China border clash and features Salman in the role of an army officer. Also starring Chitrangada Singh, the action-drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026.