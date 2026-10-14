Salman Khan’s reunion with his ‘Biwi No. 1’ tonight

The episode featuring Salman is set to stream on JioHotstar on Wednesday, October 14, at 9 pm.

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Three Bollywood celebrities during a talk show, engaging in conversation.
Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: All eyes are on the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan season 9, as the iconic celebrity chat show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar returns for its final season. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will kick off the new season, and the promos released so far have already created excitement among fans.

While viewers expected Salman to make a solo appearance on the opening episode, there is a surprise in store. According to Variety India, actress Karisma Kapoor will also make a special appearance in the premiere episode, adding a nostalgic touch to the much-awaited opening.

The episode featuring Salman is set to stream on JioHotstar on Wednesday, October 14, at 9 pm.

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Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s reunion

Although the details of Karisma’s appearance and her role in the episode remain unclear, her presence is expected to bring back memories of the popular on-screen pairing she shared with Salman during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The two actors first appeared together in Jaagruti and Nishchaiy, both released in 1992. They went on to star in several successful films, including Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Biwi No. 1 and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

Their chemistry and comic timing made them one of the most popular on-screen pairs of the era. Their appearance together on Koffee With Karan is therefore an exciting prospect for fans who have followed their journey in Bollywood.

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Koffee With Karan season 9 premiere date and time

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will begin streaming on JioHotstar’s Peacock Hub on October 14, with new episodes scheduled to release every Wednesday at 9 pm.

The ninth season marks the return of the long-running celebrity chat show and is being billed as its final edition. With Salman Khan leading the premiere and Karisma Kapoor reportedly joining him for a surprise appearance, the opening episode has already become one of the most anticipated television events for Bollywood fans.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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