Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera buys Rs 1.4 cr luxury car

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not just known for his blockbuster films, but also for his kindness and generosity towards those around him. Over the years, many have shared stories of Salman’s big-hearted nature, especially when it comes to helping his team, his employees, and the members of his Being Human Foundation. His acts of compassion have touched the lives of many, and recently, a new story has come to light that further showcases Salman’s supportive nature.

A photo of Salman Khan’s longtime bodyguard, Shera, has gone viral on social media, and it’s all about a new luxury addition to his life. In the image, Shera, who has been by Salman’s side for more than 20 years, is seen proudly posing next to his brand-new Range Rover Sport. The car, which has a starting price of Rs 1.4 crore, is a symbol of Shera’s hard work and dedication over the years. The picture was shared with a heartfelt caption: “With the blessings of the almighty we welcome the new member in the house.”

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh, hails from a Sikh family in Andheri, Mumbai. Before his journey into the Bollywood world and his long-standing association with Salman Khan, Shera was deeply passionate about bodybuilding. His dedication to the sport led him to win several contests, including the title of Mr. Mumbai, and he even secured the second position in Mr. Maharashtra.

Shera’s journey with Salman Khan began in 1995, and since then, he has been a constant presence by the actor’s side, ensuring his safety and security. Over the years, Shera has become much more than just a bodyguard; he is a trusted member of Salman’s inner circle. Apart from protecting Salman, Shera has also managed the security for international stars, including Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber during his Mumbai concert in 2017.

As for Salman Khan, he continues to shine in the film industry. He is currently working on his next big project, Sikandar, where he will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. The film is already generating excitement among fans who are eager to see this fresh pairing on screen.