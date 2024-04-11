Salman Khan’s Eid 2024: Decade of opening day records

Mumbai: Festivals have become extremely profitable for the Indian film industry. Movie producers and actors, particularly Bollywood’s ‘Khans’, try to schedule releases over festival weekends because they draw bigger audiences – and get a better response. While Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan like putting out films during Diwali or Christmas respectively, when it comes to Eid – there’s nobody to touch Salman Khan. His movies are an Eid gift from Bhaijaan.

Eid and Salman Khan – a cinematic union that has become legendary. The festive season is incomplete without Bhaijaan gracing the silver screen with his charisma. As we gear up for this year’s Eid releases, let’s delve into the exhilarating Day 1 box office collections of Salman Khan’s movies from 2010 to 2024.

Salman Khan Eid Releases

1) Dabangg (2010)

Dabangg (2010) Poser

In 2010, the beloved character Chulbul Pandey was introduced to the world. With his sunglasses, confidence, and memorable lines, he quickly became a favorite. When Dabangg was released, it was also a hit: It made Rs. 14.50 crore on its opening day.

2) Bodyguard (2011)

Bodyguard (2011) Poster

Salman Khan played the lead role in Bodyguard and captivated viewers with his portrayal of a bodyguard who falls in love with his client. On its opening day, the film earned Rs. 21.60 crores – a new record.

3) Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) Poster

Spying, love, and excitement – Ek Tha Tiger had them all. In the main role of Tiger, Salman Khan played a secret service agent who wowed audiences and generated Rs. 32.93 crores on opening day.

4) Kick (2014)

Kick (2014) Poster

Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-packed film Kick left audiences exhilarated. The movie started off strong, earning Rs. 26.40 crores on its opening day and showcasing Salman Khan’s special appeal during Eid.

5) Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) Poster

Directed by Kabir Khan, this heartwarming film about love and empathy was a hit. The character Pavan (Bajrangi) resonated with audiences, and the movie made Rs. 27.25 crore on its first day alone!

6) Sultan (2016)

Sultan (2016) Poster

Salman Khan’s charm combined with the excitement of wrestling in Sultan. The movie earned Rs. 36.54 crores and proved once again that Salman is the king of Eid releases.

7) Tubelight (2017)

Tubelight (2017) Poster

Despite high expectations, Tubelight flickered rather than shone brightly. It earned Rs. 21.15 crores on Day 1, a rare hiccup in Salman’s Eid releases.

8) Race 3 (2018)

Race 3 (2018) Poster

Race 3 raced ahead with Rs. 29. 17 crores at the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews – thanks to its star-studded cast, adrenaline-pumping stunts, and Salman’s signature style.

9) Bharat (2019)

Bharat (2019) Poster

Bharat is a film that looks at India’s progress from the perspective of one of its citizens. It made about Rs 42.30 crores on the first day of its release.

10) Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) Poster

The movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released during Eid last year, collected Rs. 15.81 crores on its opening day. Although it wasn’t a huge hit, it will go towards increasing Salman’s reputation.

Salman’s Eid releases have collectively amassed a staggering Rs. 2012 crores on their opening days. Bhaijaan’s magic continues to enchant cinephiles, and we eagerly await more Eid blockbusters in the years to come.