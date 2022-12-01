Salman Khan’s ex-GF Somy Ali calls him a ‘chauvinistic pig’

Mumbai: Former Pakistani model-actress Somy Ali, who had appeared in many Bollywood movies in ’90s, accused her ex-beau Salman Khan of physically abusing her. In her ‘now-deleted’ Instagram post, Somy lambasted the Dabangg actor and made some serious allegations against him calling him a ‘women beater’ and a ‘male chauvinistic pig’. She shared a photo of herself with Salman Khan and wrote a lengthy note under it.

A screenshot of her post is going crazy viral on the internet and reads, “More to come! Ban my show in India then threaten me with a lawsuit, you coward piece of shit. Screw your lawyer! I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years.. So go f*** yourself.”

She further added, “You male chauvinistic pig. And shame on all the female actors who support this guy who has beaten several women. Shame on the male actors who support him.”

However, this is not the first time that Somy Ali has openly criticized and taken jibes at her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. In August this year too, she shared a poster of Salman’s film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and captioned it as, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him, please. He’s a sadistic sick. You have no idea.” However, she later deleted that post too.

Somy Ali and Salman Khan reportedly dated for over eight years. They met in 1991 and parted ways in 1999.

Somy Ali, who worked with top stars of B-town like Saif Ali Khan and Suneil Shetty, has been a part of Hindi films such as Anth (1994), Yaar Gaddar (1994), Aao Pyaar Karein (1994), Andolan (1995) and Chupp (1997). Somy Ali has been completely away from showbiz for quite some time now. She is currently running an organisation, No More Tears, which helps people who are mentally or physically abused.