Mumbai: For many actors and filmmakers, working with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is nothing less than a dream. Over the years, the actor has built a massive stardom in Indian cinema, and with that comes an equally massive paycheck. Known as one of the highest-paid actors in the country, Salman usually charges over Rs 100 crore per film.

However, in a surprising move, the superstar recently brought his fees down from Rs 110 crore to absolutely zero and the reason behind it is winning hearts online.

Before getting into the details, here’s a look at Salman Khan’s usual remuneration.

Salman Khan’s fees per film

According to multiple reports, the actor currently charges around Rs 100–150 crore per film, apart from also taking a share in profits from several projects.

Salman Khan is reportedly being paid nearly Rs 110 crore for his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier known as Battle of Galwan. Reports also claim that he charged around Rs 120 crore for Sikandar.

However, despite commanding such huge fees, Salman Khan sometimes chooses to work without charging anything, especially for people close to him.

Bhaijaan charged ‘zero’ for Raja Shivaji

The actor recently made a special cameo appearance in the Marathi film Raja Shivaji, where he played the role of Jiva Mahala, the brave warrior and loyal bodyguard of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

What surprised fans even more was the revelation that Salman did not charge a single rupee for the role.

In a recent interview with Live Times, actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh shared that Salman agreed to do the cameo completely free of cost. According to Riteish, the superstar came onboard purely out of friendship and support for the project.

The revelation has now gone viral on social media, with many fans praising Salman Khan for his generosity and loyalty towards his friends in the industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for an untitled action entertainer with director Vamshi Paidipally, which is expected to release during Eid 2027. He is also reportedly collaborating on a superhero project with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K..