Watch: Salman Khan turns Shivaji’s warrior in ‘Raja Shivaji’

Hyderabad: Salman Khan has taken social media by storm with his unexpected appearance in the historical epic, Raja Shivaji. Fans flooded X and Instagram with screenshots and clips from the film, praising Salman’s striking look in an orange turban and kurta, wielding a Maratha sword. Many consider his brief role as one of the biggest highlights of the movie.

Salman Khan’s Cameo

Although Salman’s cameo was kept a secret for months, fans had speculated that he would play Jiva Mahala in Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial. Clips shared by fan pages show Salman making a dramatic entrance alongside Riteish, who portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The internet erupted with excitement. One user wrote, “Cameo aisa ki puri movie ek taraf, aur Bhai ki entry ek taraf.” Another commented, “I think Salman has the record for most cameos in Bollywood.”

A powerful cameo by superstar Salman Khan in Raja Shivaji 💀❤️‍🔥



He's known for such powerful cameos and lifts the entire scene to the next level ❤️ !!! pic.twitter.com/Jo6xA3VVLv — Aryavarta (@aryavarta009) May 1, 2026

Cameo aisa ki puri movie ek taraf, aur Bhai ki entry ek taraf. King of Bollywood for a reason! 👑#Salmankhan pic.twitter.com/UAzSVWQvMq — Salman Khan fan 🔱🗿 (@NikajDey213087) April 30, 2026

How Salman Joined Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh revealed that Salman personally requested to be part of the project. During a New Year gathering, Salman asked about the shoot schedule and whether he had a role. When Riteish said no part had been planned, Salman insisted, saying, “No, no, no, you can’t make the film without me, I have to be in it.” This emotional connection led to a special role being created for the superstar.

Who Was Jiva Mahala?

Salman Khan plays Jiva Mahala, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most trusted warriors. Known for his loyalty and bravery, Jiva Mahala played a key role during the 1659 Battle of Pratapgad, protecting Shivaji Maharaj from enemy attacks. His legendary courage makes him one of the most memorable characters in the film.

About Raja Shivaji

Produced by Jio Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is a historical drama based on Shivaji Maharaj’s life. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, and Boman Irani in important roles. Salman Khan’s cameo has added to the excitement, making audiences even more eager to watch the film in theaters.