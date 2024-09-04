Salman Khan’s heroine breaks up with boyfriend: Report

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Zareen Khan and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra, after being in a relationship for over three years, have reportedly gone their separate ways. Shivashish, a businessman who gained fame during his stint on Salman Khan’s popular reality show, was in the news for their relationship.

According to a report by ETimes, their breakup was mutual, and they parted on good terms. A close friend confirmed the news, adding that both Zareen and Shivashish have unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, despite the split, Shivashish hasn’t removed the pictures and videos of them together from his account.

As of now, neither Zareen nor Shivashish have publicly addressed the breakup rumors. There have been whispers that the two called it quits sometime in 2023.

In July 2023, Zareen was a guest on comedian Bharti Singh’s podcast, where she shared that she has no intentions of getting married anytime soon. “No one approaches me directly, and if they do, I don’t notice. I don’t want to get married… these days, people end marriages after just three months. Just like swiping food on a menu, people are swiping through relationships too. The world has become strange,” Zareen remarked.

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer (2010) and has since appeared in films like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and Aksar 2. She has also ventured into Punjabi cinema with movies like Jatt James Bond and Daaka. Her last appearance was in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele alongside Anshuman Jha.

Reportedly, Zareen and Shivashish first crossed paths through their mutual friend, actor Karanvir Bohra, who also participated in Bigg Boss 12 alongside Shivashish.