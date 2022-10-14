Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan upsets Hyderabadis, why?

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his highly-anticipated upcoming Bollywood project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars south actor Venkatesh Daggubati along with Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Nigam in other important roles. The movie is a remake of the flop Telugu film Katamarayudu which was remade from the Tamil project ‘Veeram’ which too had failed to impress the audience.

The much-talked-about Hindi venture has been making a lot of noise ever since it was announced. From additions and subtractions of the cast to the controversy around the title, everything about the Farhad Samji’s directorial has left fans excited. However, it seems like fans are a little upset with the project.

As per the latest buzz, Hyderabad fans are not really happy with Venkatesh’s side role as a brother in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The audience feels that the ranking of south stars has a national-level craze and Venkatesh too deserves a lead role in the Salman-starrer. Another reason which is concerning Venky’s fans is the actor being a part of the remake of the flop film as he is making a comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus of 27 years.

His last movie was Taqdeerwala (1995) which was also a remake of the Tollywood film ‘Yamaleela’. It was also a big-time flop. So, let’s wait and see whether Venkatesh manages to mesmerise the Hindi audience or not.

Speaking about his Tollywood projects, Venkatesh was last seen in F3. He has Ori Devuda in his kitty.