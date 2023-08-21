Salman Khan’s sports bald look, his new movie details leaked

Salman's unexpected transformation has ignited a wave of speculation and intrigue, as fans eagerly seek answers behind the curtain of his latest appearance

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st August 2023 11:05 am IST
Salman Khan's sports bald look, here are his new movie details
Salman Khan's new look goes viral (Instagram)

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood icon Salman Khan stunned fans when he appeared in a dramatically new bald look on Sunday night. Several pictures and videos of the actor from an event here are going viral on social media.

This unexpected transformation has ignited a wave of speculation and intrigue, as fans of the superstar eagerly seek answers behind the curtain of his latest appearance. With curiosity reaching a fever pitch, everyone is left to wonder if this striking change is in preparation for an upcoming movie role.

And now, according to the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan will be playing an Indian Army Officer in his next project that will be directed by SherShaah director Vishnu Vardhan. Yes, you read that right! The film is expected to go on floors in November and is reportedly slated to release during Christmas 2024. An official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

MS Education Academy

Apart from this, Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 10 November 2023.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st August 2023 11:05 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button