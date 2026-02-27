Mumbai: After more than two decades, Tere Naam, starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla, has returned to theatres across India. Originally released in 2003, the film was directed by the late Satish Kaushik and received a moderate box office response before achieving cult status over the years. On Friday, February 27, 2026, the film was re-released nationwide, with fans flocking to cinemas to relive Salman Khan’s iconic portrayal of Radhe.

In Hyderabad, the film is being screened at several theatres including AMB Cinemas, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, with ticket prices ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 350.

List of theatres to watch Tere Naam in Hyderabad

AMB Cinemas: Gachibowli

ART Cinemas: Vanasthalipuram

AAA Cinemas: Ameerpet

Cinepolis: TNR North City, Suchitra

Cinepolis: Lulu Mall, Hyderabad

PVR: Inorbit, Cyberabad

Cinepolis: DSL Virtue Mall Uppal, Hyderabad

Asian M Cube Mall: Attapur

PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta

INOX: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

Cinepolis: Mantra Mall, Attapur

INOX GVK One, Banjara Hills: Hyderabad

PVR ICON: Hitech, Madhapur,

Asian Mukta A2 Sensation Cinema: Khairtabad

PVR: Musarambagh, Hyderabad

PVR: Central Mall, Panjagutta

Cinepolis: Sudha Cinemas, Hyderabad

Ramakrishna Glitterati: Abids

INOX: Odeon Mall, Hyderabad

Videos from theatres have gone viral on social media, showing fans cheering loudly during Salman Khan’s entry scenes, recreating the frenzy seen during the film’s original release.

Why Tere Naam is extra special for Hyderabadis

Tere Naam holds a special place in the hearts of Hyderabad audiences as major portions of the film were shot in the city. Several memorable locations featured in the movie are closely associated with Hyderabad, making the re-release particularly nostalgic for local fans.

The popular song O Jaana was filmed at Government City College, which served as the college backdrop for the characters Radhe and Nirjara. Additionally, the mental asylum scenes and parts of the title track were shot at the historic Golconda Fort. These local connections have prompted fans to revisit the film and its shooting spots, adding emotional value to its theatrical return.

Originally remembered for its intense storyline, soulful music and Salman Khan’s powerful performance, Tere Naam continues to be celebrated as one of the most iconic films of his career, now finding a new wave of appreciation with its re-release.