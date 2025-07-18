Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is all over the news lately. With the premiere date expected to be August 30, buzz around the upcoming season of the controversial reality show is only getting louder. As always, several celebrity names are being linked to the show, but not everyone is keen to be a part of the drama-filled house.

Over the years, many big names have turned down Bigg Boss, and this season is no different. Two Bollywood actresses Daisy Shah and Zareen Khan have made it clear that they have no intention of stepping into the Bigg Boss house.

Daisy Shah rejects Bigg Boss 19

Actress Daisy Shah, best known for her roles in Jai Ho and Race 3, has finally addressed the swirling rumours about her being a contestant on Bigg Boss 19. Taking to her Instagram story on July 16, Daisy wrote: “Putting an end to all the rumours. I am not doing Bigg Boss. Probably never will. Dhanyawad.”

Her statement comes amid heavy speculation linking her name to the show ever since talks of the new season began.

Zareen Khan Gives a Blunt Reason

Another name doing rounds was that of Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Veer. In a candid interview with Hindi Rush, Zareen confirmed that she was indeed approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 19, but she turned it down without a second thought.

Explaining her reason, Zareen said, “I don’t think I can live in a house with so many people that I don’t know. I’m not sure how comfortable I would be. Also, I can’t tolerate misbehaviour. Mera haath uth jayega, fir mujhe bahar hie phenk denge. So it’s better I don’t go (laughs). Main 100% jaanti hu mera haath uth jayega.”

With Bigg Boss 19 expected to launch on August 30 and run till January 2026, it might be the longest season ever, stretching close to six months.