Salman to SRK: Bollywood actors & their serious health issues

Mumbai: Being an actor is not easy. It comes with its fair share of both pros and cons. They go through a lot of things while being on sets like working for 18 straight hours, maintaining a strict diet, traveling across the world, etc. which may lead to not being able to focus on their health. From Salman Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Amitabh Bachchan, here is a list of a few actors who suffered serious health issues.

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan (Instagram)

In 2011, Salman Khan underwent a surgery in US after he was diagnosed with a neuropathic disorder ‘Trigeminal Neuralgia’ which is characterized by episodes of intense pain in many parts (jaws and cheeks) of face.

2. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre (Instagram)

One of the most popular actors of Bollywood Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer for which took treatment in New York.

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan (Twitter)

Bollywood’s Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan got injured on the sets of his movie Coolie in 1982, which caused in splenic rupture. The incident left the actor in a sudden coma, after surgery he was diagnosed with a dysfunctional muscle disorder which is called Myasthenia Gravis. In 2000, he suffered from TB.

4. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan went through a brain surgery in 2013 which was caused because of blood clots in his head after several injuries to the skull while shooting for his movie Bang Bang. The Krish actor tried curing it with painkillers but it sadly did not help.

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently posted on her Instagram about her health condition that she is facing for months now. She has been diagnosed with Myositis which is an autoimmune condition. Doctors said that she will fine within a couple of months.

6. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

It is known to all about Deepika Padukone’s mental health. She had battled a long period of depression. She spoke to her fans about her mental health and personally shared her daily struggles of having to live with it. In fact, Deepika took a step ahead to establish a centre for mental health so as to help those who are facing the trauma.

7. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

King Khan too had faced mental health issues. After having torn his muscles while shooting, Shah Rukh Khan suffered the pain and eventually succumb to depression, as per reports.